West Indies vs Afghanistan, Leeds weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Rain unlikely to hinder WI vs AFG clash

West Indies vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2019, Leeds weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: With both teams out of the semifinal race, Afghanistan will have the psychological advantage when they continue the search for their maiden victory in the World Cup against West Indies, who are looking to restore pride in Leeds on Thursday.

Afghanistan, who have proved time and again they can’t be written off as minnows, gave heavyweights India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka a run for their money during the tournament. All three sides struggled against the potent Afghan bowling attack that boasts the likes of Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan.

For the West Indies, it was heartbreak for the third time when they came close to another big scalp against Sri Lanka on Monday. They had earlier squandered their chances of beating reigning champions Australia, followed by Carlos Brathwaite falling just short of what could have been a match-winning six against New Zealand.

WEATHER REPORT: Clouds can be expected at the venue on Thursday, but rain is not expected to bring about any interruptions.

PITCH REPORT: In the matches played at this venue in the tournament, the side batting first have defended the target quite comfortably making the toss an important factor. The batsmen will look to make the most out of the new ball, so a high-scoring contest can be expected on the cards.