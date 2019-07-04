West Indies vs Afghanistan build-up: Afghanistan aim to secure maiden victory

World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Afghanistan (WI vs AFG): After going down in all their league fixtures, Afghanistan will look to earn a solitary victory when they lock horns with West Indies on Thursday. Both the nations are already out of the semi-final race and will play their final league fixture of the ICC World Cup 2019. After their major upset over Pakistan in their first match, West Indies failed to make an impact in their other fixtures and lost seven matches in a row. The Caribbean side have entertained as they always do with close games against New Zealand and Australia.

West Indies will enter the match as favorites but Afghanistan have been known to negate batting fire with their spin. The match will be played on the ground that featured Pakistan and Afghanistan so one can expect assistance for spinners. Interestingly, Chris Gayle is just 18 runs away from surpassing Brian Lara’s record leading run-scorer for West Indies in ODIs.