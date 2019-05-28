Shai Hope, Andre Russell power West Indies to 421 against New Zealand

Riding on a swashbuckling century from Shai Hope and a sensational knock by Andre Russell, West Indies posted a mammoth total of 421 against New Zealand in their second warm-up match against New Zealand at Bristol on Tuesday. Asked to bat, West Indies got off to a flyer with openers adding 59 for the first wicket before Trent Boult got rid of Chris Gayle. Hope then joined Evin Lewis and hammered the New Zealand bowlers all over the ground. The duo shared a solid 84 run-stand before James Neesham removed Lewis.

Advertising

Hope, however, catapulted the West Indies innings and slammed a brilliant ton taking the score past 250. After Hope’s dismissal at 267, Russell and skipper Jason Holder took charge of the innings and laid a foundation for the Caribbean side to breach the 400-run mark.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder smashed a 54 off 25 balls hitting seven boundaries and three sixes before losing his wicket to Boult. Whereas Holder missed out on his half-century scoring 47 runs from 32 deliveries hitting three fours and three sixes.

What a show from West Indies – they’re all out for 421! Shai Hope got to three figures, Evin Lewis and Andre Russell hit half-centuries, and there were blistering cameos from elsewhere!#WIvNZ | #CWC19

FOLLOW https://t.co/rHK0W7ltlP pic.twitter.com/wOK2gvnBfA — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 28, 2019

Carlos Brathwaite and Ashley Nurse too chipped in with few meaty blows to get West Indies past 400 in the 47th over.

For New Zealand, Boult took four wickets for 50 runs in 9.2 overs helping his team bundle out West Indies with four balls to go.

Matt Henry turned out to be the most expensive bowler conceding 107 runs in his 9 overs. Henry picked up two wickets but bowled two no balls and 8 wide balls which worsened his bowling figures.