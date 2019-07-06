West Indies game cost us the World Cup: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed lamented that their horrendous batting show against the West Indies when they were dismissed for just 105 cost Pakistan dear in the World Cup. Pakistan exited from the showpiece Friday, despite beating Bangladesh by 94 runs, their fourth successive win.

Top four teams qualified for the semifinals and Pakistan (-0.43) finished at number five with 11 points, tied with New Zealand (0.175), but were beaten on Net-Run-Rate (NRR) by the Kiwis. Their game against Sri Lanka was washed out and that also did not help their cause. They won four games in a row but still poor NRR hurt the side.

“It’s very unfortunate. We played good cricket but haven’t qualified. That one game, against West Indies, cost us the tournament. Boys responded well after the India game. Did well in all three after that – batting, bowling, fielding,” said Sarfaraz at the post match presentation ceremony.

West Indies had chased the 106-run target in just 13.4 overs, hurting Pakistan’s NRR.

Asked what’s the way forward for Pakistan, the skipper said they need to sit down and plan.

“We have two months off, and we need to do a lot of work with the team. At the moment, when team is winning everything is fine. Credit to our batsmen – Imam, Babar and Haris. And the bowlers – Amir, Shadab, Wahab, Shaheen.”

Sarfaraz also picked 19-year-old Shaheen Afridi for special praise as he picked up six wickets to become the youngest to take a five-wicket haul in World Cup.

“The way Shaheen is bowling, the consistency is amazing. One of the best bowling performances I’ve ever seen.”

It was incredible: Shaheen Afridi on his six-wicket haul

He entered the record books with a six-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the World Cup and young Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi said it was “incredible” to achieve the feat at Lord’s here.

Afridi became the youngest ever bowler at 19 years and 90 days to claim a five-wicket haul in the World Cup when his six for 35 helped Pakistan dismiss Bangladesh for 221 and notch up a 94-run win in their last outing.

“I’m so happy with the performance and taking six wickets is incredible,” said Shaheen, who also became the first Pakistan bowler to take six wickets in the World Cup.

“It means so much to have this record when you think of all the legends of Pakistan cricket. To be able to take six wickets at Lord’s is a very big moment for me and my family, it’s the Home of Cricket and a very special place. We’ve played such good cricket in the last four matches and it’s disappointing it’s now over. This is my first World Cup, and the same for other players too, that is very good news for the future.”

Another notable performance in the match came from opener Imam Ul-Haq, who scored a run-a-ball 100 to set the platform for Pakistan’s 315 for nine.

However, Imam was left to rue the missed chances as Pakistan exited the tournament despite four successive wins.

The 1992 champions missed out on the knockout stage due to their net run-rate which was less than New Zealand, who qualified as the fourth semifinalist.

“I think Australia defeat hurts me a lot. I was set and playing well. I should have won that match for Pakistan,” he said.

“We lost four quick wickets and I think I should have won that game and we would have beaten a big team in the World Cup. I had started but couldn’t score big. I am very young so I have learned a lot in this World Cup. What mistakes I have committed; I have learned from them and I am sure that will help me.”