Toggle Menu
We can beat India and end World Cup on a high, says Dhananjaya de Silvahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/we-can-beat-india-and-end-world-cup-on-a-high-sri-lanka-spinner-dhananjaya-de-silva-5810602/

We can beat India and end World Cup on a high, says Dhananjaya de Silva

Sri Lanka may be already out of the World Cup but the team's off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva believes they can end their campaign on a high with an upset win over India on Saturday.

Dhananjaya de Silva believes Sri Lanka can end their campaign on a high with an upset win over India on Saturday.(AP Photo) 

Sri Lanka may be already out of the World Cup but the team’s off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva believes they can end their campaign on a high with an upset win over India on Saturday.

Sri Lanka’s topsy-turvy World Cup continued with a 23-run victory over West Indies here Monday, just four days after they were beaten by nine wickets on the same ground by South Africa.

This was their third victory in the tournament and while they can no longer qualify for the semi-finals, they have already upset hosts England and de Silva believes they can claim another scalp against Virat Kohli’s side at Headingley.

Sri Lanka has won only one of their last eight ODIs against India but they did beat them by seven wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy at The Oval in 2017. Saturday’s game is a repeat of the 2011 World Cup final in Mumbai which India won.

Advertising

The 27-year-old de Silva admitted that his side has nothing to lose against India, one of the favourites to lift the trophy at Lord’s on July 14.

“We have done well against India in other ICC tournaments and we have just beaten West Indies so if we can take that confidence and momentum into the next game then we can beat India again,” de Silva said.

“We are trying hard to win every game and if we beat India then we can finish fifth.”He admitted that the decision to bring Angelo Mathews on to bowl was a surprising one given that the former captain had not bowled in an ODI for 18 months.

However, Mathews had Windies century-maker Nicholas Pooran caught behind with his first ball and tilted the enthralling game back in Sri Lanka’s favour.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“Angelo put his hand up and he did the job,” de Silva said.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE: India win toss, elect to bat against Bangladesh
2 India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Streaming, ICC World Cup 2019 Match 40: When and where is IND vs BAN?
3 India vs Bangladesh, Birmingham Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Dry Birmingham awaits the neighbours