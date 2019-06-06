Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
127/3 (24.1)
West Indies
vs
288 (49.0)
Australia
Full Scorecard Commentary
WATCH: Sheldon Cottrell adds to the list of memorable World Cup catcheshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/watch-world-cup-2019-sheldon-cottrell-catch-australia-5768770/

WATCH: Sheldon Cottrell adds to the list of memorable World Cup catches

After Quinton de Kock's brilliant catch behind the stumps, the World Cup was graced with Sheldon Cottrell's outrageous left-handed catch on the boundary against Australia on Thursday.

West Indies’ Sheldon Cottrell celebrates catching out Australia’s Steve Smith (Reuters)

Apart from getting two wickets and bringing out the salute twice during West Indies’ World Cup clash against Australia on Thursday at Trent Bridge, Sheldon Cottrell also took a stunning catch with an extended left arm near the boundary to get rid of Steve Smith.

After Steve Smith and Nathan Coulter-Nile formed a brilliant partnership on the pitch, Cottrell combined with Oshan Thomas to get the 2015 World Cup star dismissed. After that spectacular catch, the tailenders fell cheaply and the Aussies were bowled out for 288.

Cottrell’s catch set the internet on fire with many on Twitter calling it the best catch of the tournament, beating Ben Stokes’one against South Africa.

Other noteworthy catches in the 2019 edition of the World Cup has been England’s Chris Woakes’ effort to get Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq out, and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock’s technique and jumping to get India’s Virat Kohli dismissed.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: ICC demands Indian Army insignia to be removed from MS Dhoni’s gloves
2 World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada are world’s best right now, says Hashim Amla
3 World Cup 2019: ‘Gift of the Nile’ saves Australia from blushes against West Indies