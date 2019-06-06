WATCH: Sheldon Cottrell adds to the list of memorable World Cup catches

Apart from getting two wickets and bringing out the salute twice during West Indies’ World Cup clash against Australia on Thursday at Trent Bridge, Sheldon Cottrell also took a stunning catch with an extended left arm near the boundary to get rid of Steve Smith.

After Steve Smith and Nathan Coulter-Nile formed a brilliant partnership on the pitch, Cottrell combined with Oshan Thomas to get the 2015 World Cup star dismissed. After that spectacular catch, the tailenders fell cheaply and the Aussies were bowled out for 288.

Will we see a better catch at #CWC19 than this spectacular grab?https://t.co/5xcF4HunOr — ICC (@ICC) 6 June 2019

Cottrell’s catch set the internet on fire with many on Twitter calling it the best catch of the tournament, beating Ben Stokes’one against South Africa.

Now that is the catch of the tournament so far …….. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 6 June 2019

Stunning. Just stunning, that catch from Cottrell. Deserves two salutes! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 6 June 2019

Amazing #SheldonCottrell simply amazing … way better than the Stokes catch for me #CWC2019 #AusvWI — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) 6 June 2019

It was always going to take something special to remove Smith and that was worthy of a salute or ten. — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) 6 June 2019

Other noteworthy catches in the 2019 edition of the World Cup has been England’s Chris Woakes’ effort to get Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq out, and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock’s technique and jumping to get India’s Virat Kohli dismissed.