Watch: Who is Virat Kohli trying to mimic?

Virat Kohli looked like he was mimicking Pakistani players and shared a laugh with Kuldeep Yadav during a rain delay in their World Cup clash in Manchester on Sunday.

Virat Kohli was seen mimicking Pakistani players. (Screengrab)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was caught mimicking someone and sharing a laugh with Kuldeep Yadav after rain delayed play during the World Cup clash against Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday. The incident took place right after India completed their innings and were ready to take the field.

Due to a mild drizzle around Old Trafford, the team were forced to wait at the dugout and Kohli was seen making funny facial expressions while interacting with Kuldeep Yadav.  The video of the incident shows Kohli engaged in a candid conversation with teammates Kedar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav.

Taking a closer look, one can notice the Indian skipper possibly trying to imitate Pakistani counterpart Sarfaraz Ahmed, with some saying that he seems to be saying something like “Amir, ball la,” – leaving the chinaman in a fit of laughter. The video of the incident has been widely shared on various social media platforms.

India went on to maintain their 100 percent winning record against Pakistan and secured an 89-run win (target revised according to DLS method) against their arch-rivals.

With this win, India have won all seven of the encounters between the two teams in the history of the World Cup.

India’s batting innings was propelled by a 113-ball 140 by Rohit Sharma, while Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling spell in the middle overs of the Pakistan innings turned the match decisively in India’s favour.

