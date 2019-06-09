Watch: Virat Kohli signals crowd to cheer instead of booing Steve Smith

Toggle Menu
Indian skipper Virat Kohli urged the Oval crowd to cheer instead of booing Steve Smith during first innings of India vs Australia match on Sunday

Virat Kohli urges the crowd to not boo Steve Smith (Source: Twitter)

There was a sea of blue at the Kennington Oval stadium during India vs Australia World Cup clash on Sunday. With a few Australian supporters in the crowd, cheer for India was expected to be huge. But when cheer for India turned into booing of Australian star Steve Smith who was fielding near the boundary line, Indian skipper Virat Kohli intervened. Showing true sportsman spirit, Kohli signaled the crowd to clap and cheer instead of booing Smith.

The act was appreciated by Smith who came up to him, shook his hand and patted him on the back for the selfless gesture during the drinks break.

The video and photos of Kohli urging the crowd have gone viral on the internet:

Kohli’s sportsmanship was applauded on Twitter:

The Indian skipper scored 82 runs off 77 deliveries including four fours and two sixes before losing his wicket to Mitchell Starc in death overs. He shared crucial partnerships with opener Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya to get India to 352/5 against the Aaron Finch-led side.

Before the much-awaited clash, Finch said that Smith is the best batsman across formats instead of Kohli who is ruling the ICC ODI batsman rankings.

