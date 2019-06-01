Toggle Menu
WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s fitness post Caribbean humiliationhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/watch-shoaib-akhtar-slams-pakistan-captain-sarfaraz-ahmeds-fitness-post-caribbean-humiliation-5760059/

WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s fitness post Caribbean humiliation

Former Pakistan speedster, Shoaib Akhtar was visibly disappointed at the team's effort against West Indies, and especially at Sarfaraz Ahmed's fitness level.

india vs new zealand, pune pitch fixing, Shoaib Akhtar, ind vs nz pitch controversy,
Shoaib Akhtar expressed his disappointment in a video after Pakistan lost their opening match at the World Cup. (File Photo)

Former Pakistan pace-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has come down hard on captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, after being humiliated by West Indies in their first match of the World Cup on Friday when the Men in Green lost the opening clash by seven wickets.

Pakistan were bowled out for a paltry 105, their second-lowest total in World Cup cricket after 74 against Australia in 1992, after being sent to bat by West Indies captain Jason Holder. Unable to deal with the Caribbean bowling prowess, the batting order crumbled within 22 overs as pacers Oshane Thomas (4) and the skipper himself, Jason Holder (3) bagged seven wickets between themselves. In reply, with the help of Chris Gayle’s half-century, West Indies reached home in just 13.4 overs.

Following the game, Shoaib Akhtar was rendered “speechless” as the Pakistan batting lineup surrendered too easily to the barrage of short balls.

Apart from that, the Rawalpindi Express criticized the 32-year-old captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for his fitness, pointing out how Ahmed faced difficulties throughout the game behind the stumps. In a video that has gone viral since the late night on Friday, Akhtar could be seen tearing apart Ahmed, by proclaiming that he is the most unfit Pakistan captain he has ever seen.

Although he was disappointed at the lack of courage of the team, he lauded bowler Mohammad Amir’s effort which got him 3 wickets and showed his full support to the team for the upcoming matches.

Pakistan have a history of turning the tables after disastrous performances, as they won the World Cup in 1992 after losing to West Indies by 10 wickets. They also won the 2017 Champions Trophy against India in the final, after initially getting thrashed by their neighbours in the opening match by 124 runs.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl
2 World Cup 2019: The fire from Babylon still flickers in West Indies
3 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Streaming, World Cup 2019 Live Stream: When and where to watch NZ vs SL