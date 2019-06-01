WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s fitness post Caribbean humiliation

Former Pakistan pace-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has come down hard on captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, after being humiliated by West Indies in their first match of the World Cup on Friday when the Men in Green lost the opening clash by seven wickets.

Pakistan were bowled out for a paltry 105, their second-lowest total in World Cup cricket after 74 against Australia in 1992, after being sent to bat by West Indies captain Jason Holder. Unable to deal with the Caribbean bowling prowess, the batting order crumbled within 22 overs as pacers Oshane Thomas (4) and the skipper himself, Jason Holder (3) bagged seven wickets between themselves. In reply, with the help of Chris Gayle’s half-century, West Indies reached home in just 13.4 overs.

Following the game, Shoaib Akhtar was rendered “speechless” as the Pakistan batting lineup surrendered too easily to the barrage of short balls.

Speechless. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 31, 2019

Apart from that, the Rawalpindi Express criticized the 32-year-old captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for his fitness, pointing out how Ahmed faced difficulties throughout the game behind the stumps. In a video that has gone viral since the late night on Friday, Akhtar could be seen tearing apart Ahmed, by proclaiming that he is the most unfit Pakistan captain he has ever seen.

It’s a disappointing performance of Team Pakistan, let’s not

disheart them more and back them uphttps://t.co/8cFvg7YqwK — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 31, 2019

Although he was disappointed at the lack of courage of the team, he lauded bowler Mohammad Amir’s effort which got him 3 wickets and showed his full support to the team for the upcoming matches.

Pakistan have a history of turning the tables after disastrous performances, as they won the World Cup in 1992 after losing to West Indies by 10 wickets. They also won the 2017 Champions Trophy against India in the final, after initially getting thrashed by their neighbours in the opening match by 124 runs.