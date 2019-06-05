Toggle Menu
Watch: Mohammad Shahzad shakes his leg on Bollywood number after losing match to Sri Lankahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/watch-mohammad-shahnaz-shows-his-dance-moves-5766365/

Watch: Mohammad Shahzad shakes his leg on Bollywood number after losing match to Sri Lanka

Afghanistan lost the match against Sri Lanka on Wednesday but the dance moves of Mohammad Shahzad after the match has impressed cricket fans.

Mohammad Shahzad
Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad shakes his leg after the match against Sri Lanka. (Source: PTI)

Afghanistan lost the match on Tuesday against Sri Lanka by Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method but the side appears unfazed by it. In a hilarious video, team’s wicketkeeper-batman Mohammad Shahzad could be seen shaking his leg on a Bollywood number. He was also joined by Rashid Khan and Gulbadin Naib. The ICC shared the video on their twitter handle saying, “If the @Cricketworldcup was awarded to the team that has the most fun then @ACBofficial would be clear favorites.”

The video has 160k views and has been retweeted by 1,673 people till now. The funny but fervent moves of the wicketkeeper have got many reactions from Twitter.

A user in reply wrote “Perfect content for meme creators.”

Many users congratulated the wicketkeeper for making it more impressive. Another tweeter user replied, “I guess ki jab bhi team pressure mein aati hogi tab ye aise hi pressure release Karta Hoga.”

Few others also took the potshot at the ICC caption saying “If so then West Indies would be clear favorites.”

Watch the video here:

Afghanistan next play New Zealand on Saturday.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: South Africa elect to bat, Hashim Amla back; India play with two spinners
2 India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Streaming, World Cup 2019: When and where to watch IND vs SA
3 World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Bowling was the difference, says Gulbadin Naib