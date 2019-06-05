Watch: Mohammad Shahzad shakes his leg on Bollywood number after losing match to Sri Lanka

Afghanistan lost the match on Tuesday against Sri Lanka by Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method but the side appears unfazed by it. In a hilarious video, team’s wicketkeeper-batman Mohammad Shahzad could be seen shaking his leg on a Bollywood number. He was also joined by Rashid Khan and Gulbadin Naib. The ICC shared the video on their twitter handle saying, “If the @Cricketworldcup was awarded to the team that has the most fun then @ACBofficial would be clear favorites.”

The video has 160k views and has been retweeted by 1,673 people till now. The funny but fervent moves of the wicketkeeper have got many reactions from Twitter.

A user in reply wrote “Perfect content for meme creators.”

Many users congratulated the wicketkeeper for making it more impressive. Another tweeter user replied, “I guess ki jab bhi team pressure mein aati hogi tab ye aise hi pressure release Karta Hoga.”

Few others also took the potshot at the ICC caption saying “If so then West Indies would be clear favorites.”

Afghanistan next play New Zealand on Saturday.