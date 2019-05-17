Watch: ICC releases official song for World Cup 2019

Toggle Menu
The ICC on Friday released the official song of the Men's World Cup -- 'Stand By' with LORYN and Rudimental across all streaming platforms.

‘Stand By’ — a collaboration between new artist LORYN and one of the UK’s most successful and influential acts, Rudimental – will be played in ground and city events across the tournament when the showpiece event begins on May 30.

The ICC Men’s World Cup is one of the world’s biggest global sporting events, attracting around one million sporting fans soaking up the action in the UK and a further billion fans watching world-wide across the 48-match event.

‘Stand By’ will provide a common voice for fans when they show their passion for their respective teams during the month and a half long tournament which culminates on July 14.

