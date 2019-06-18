Watch: Gulbadin Naib takes stunning catch of own bowling to dismiss Jonny Bairstow

Gulbadin Naib came up with one of the highlights of the first innings in the England vs Afghanistan World Cup match in Manchester on Tuesday, when he plucked out a catch in the follow-through of his own bowling run-up to dismiss Jonny Bairstow.

Naib provided a much-need breakthrough to his team, getting Bairstow out for 90, ten runs short of his maiden World Cup century.

Bairstow and Joe Root had put up a 120-run stand and were threatening to shut out Afghanistan from the match when Naib struck.

It was a great reflex catch taken very close to the ground and can be counted as one of the best catches of the tournament so far.

Naib then brought out his trademark celebration, flexing his muscles, making some wonder if he could perhaps be as much at home on the wrestling mat as leading the Afghanistan cricket team.

England are aiming to go to the top of the points table with another win against Afghanistan, who are languishing at the bottom of the pile.