Watch: Faf du Plessis takes a stunner to dismiss Moeen Ali

Faf du Plessis does not limit himself to the 30-yard circle like most captains do. He likes to take the responsibility to position himself near the boundary rope similar to Virat Kohli. The 34-year-old grabbed a stunner to dismiss Moeen Ali in the World Cup opener against England on Thursday at Kennington Oval, London.

The Proteas skipper ran towards his left, dived and got two hands to the ball to complete the catch and stop Ali from dominating the bowlers in the death overs.

The English all-rounder failed to dazzle in the World Cup opener as he succumbed to the pressure of dot balls and gave his wicket away trying to hit Lungi Ngidi’s delivery wide of the long on fielder. He scored just three runs from 9 deliveries.

The Proteas skipper took three catches in the match including that of Jason Roy, Chris Woakes and Ali. His tactic to switch between bowlers by giving them short spells did not let English batsmen dominate like they have in recent past. He used a total of seven bowlers including part-timers Jean-Paul Duminy and Aiden Markram.

His ploy to open the bowling with leg-spinner Imran Tahir worked in South Africa’s favour as Jonny Bairstow got out on a golden duck in the first over.

However, he failed to perform with the bat getting out after scoring just five runs. He got out trying to play a pull shot off Jofra Archer’s bouncer. England put up 311/8 after being invited to bat.