Watch: Chris Woakes enters ‘catch of the tournament’ race with spectacular diving efforts

England are not only the favourites to win the World Cup 2019, but now have two entries to win the ‘catch of the tournament’ award. In the first match, it was Ben Stokes who dazzled with one of the best catches in the tournament’s history. In the second clash, it was Chris Woakes’ agile fielding on display as he pulled off not one, but three catches, all taken with dives in the outfield.

Advertising

For the first catch, Woakes dived to his right. The 30-year-old chased the ball from long off to grab on to Imam-ul-Haq’s inside out shot against Moeen Ali. Imam missed out on his half-century, and was dismissed for 44 runs from 58 deliveries.

Later in the innings, he took a catch of Babar Azam who was looking dangerous after getting to his first World Cup half-century. Azam tried to hit Ali over deep midwicket but did not time it right. Woakes ran in from the deep, diving forward to complete the catch inches off the ground.

His third catch helped England get the wicket of Mohammad Hafeez who was going all out in the death overs. Woakes ran in from long off and dived forward to take his third catch of the match.

The fast bowler almost pulled off another catch running from mid-off in the 45th over, when Sarfraz Ahmed miscued a lofted shot, but the ball landed short of him. But he later caught him off his own bowling in the 48th over.

Woakes didn’t have the best day with the ball though, giving 32 runs in the opening spell. His second spell was even more expensive as he went for 18 runs in the next two overs. But, in the death overs he came back and took the wickets of Pakistan’s skipper and Wahab Riaz.