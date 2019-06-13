Watch: Bhojpuri song rocks London amidst World Cup fever

Toggle Menu
The World Cup fever has gripped the United Kingdom and it seems like the Indian flavour has added its own spice to it.

The World Cup fever has gripped the United Kingdom and it seems like the Indian flavour has added its own spice to it. This was after a viral video emerged where hundreds of foreigners can be seen dancing to popular Bhojpuri song ‘Jila Top Lagelu’. The popular folk song enthralled people not just in Bihar but even in London.

We can’t verify the authenticity, however, this was reported during the India-Australia match in London this Sunday.

Meanwhile, India will be playing against New Zealand in their third match of the tournament.

On the eve of India vs New Zealand match, on Wednesday Team’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar came before the media and updated about Dhawan’s injury.

Sanjay Bangar confirmed that KL Rahul “automatically moves to the top” in the absence of Dhawan

