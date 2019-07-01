Toggle Menu
Fans slam Waqar Younis for questioning Team India’s ‘sportsmanship’

Pakistan were heavily banking on neighbours India to get the better of England, but a 31-run defeat on Sunday dashed the hopes of Pakistan making it to the final four.

Waqar Younis is a former captain and coach of Pakistan cricket team. (Express Photo)

After India endured their first defeat of the World Cup campaign, former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis criticised the Virat Kohli side and questioned the team's 'sportsmanship' spirit. Pakistan were heavily banking on neighbours India to get the better of England, but a 31-run defeat on Sunday dashed the hopes of Pakistan making it to the final four.

Chasing a stiff 338 on a batting paradise at Edgbaston Sunday, India could only manage 306/5 in response, thus enduring their maiden defeat of the tournament. Reacting to the defeat, Waqar hours after the match in a tweet said, “It’s not who you are.. What you do in life defines who you are.. Me not bothered if Pakistan gets to the semis or not but one thing is for sure.. Sportsmanship of few Champions got tested and they failed badly.”

However, cricket enthusiasts from both the nations slammed the former Pakistani cricketer for his jibe on the Indian team. Here are a few tweets:

Earlier, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali and Sikander Bakht had alleged that India might lose to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on purpose to oust Pakistan from the tournament.

England have 10 points, one more than Pakistan, and are back in the top four. India, on the other hand, are comfortably placed on the second spot with eleven points from seven matches and are one-win away from securing a semi-final berth.

