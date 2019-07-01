Fans slam Waqar Younis for questioning Team India’s ‘sportsmanship’

After India endured their first defeat of the World Cup campaign, former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis criticised the Virat Kohli side and questioned the team’s ‘sportsmanship’ spirit. Pakistan were heavily banking on neighbours India to get the better of England, but a 31-run defeat on Sunday dashed the hopes of Pakistan making it to the final four.

Chasing a stiff 338 on a batting paradise at Edgbaston Sunday, India could only manage 306/5 in response, thus enduring their maiden defeat of the tournament. Reacting to the defeat, Waqar hours after the match in a tweet said, “It’s not who you are.. What you do in life defines who you are.. Me not bothered if Pakistan gets to the semis or not but one thing is for sure.. Sportsmanship of few Champions got tested and they failed badly.”

It’s not who you are.. What you do in life defines who you are.. Me not bothered if Pakistan gets to the semis or not but one thing is for sure.. Sportsmanship of few Champions got tested and they failed badly #INDvsEND #CWC2019 — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) June 30, 2019

However, cricket enthusiasts from both the nations slammed the former Pakistani cricketer for his jibe on the Indian team. Here are a few tweets:

You guys should win on your own strength. Don’t whine on SM. Others won’t do it for you. It is others’ game. Why the hell they should play it for you ? — ???????????????????? (@venketeshrr) July 1, 2019

Pakistan wished to have foreign aid in cricket same as it has been living on aid from west for whole of it’s life. Should our universities start a degree program in art of begging? — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) July 1, 2019

It was you who wanted to get yourself run out to deny Anil Kumble the 10th wicket. You are talking about sportsmanship. Hilarious!! — Prabhakar (@PRABHAKAR1641) July 1, 2019

Indian fans after reading this tweet ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/LDBNDy7BPZ — Achintiyah ???? Namo Brigade (@Achintiyah) July 1, 2019

We Pakistanis shouldn’t complain about this game however we should leave this to Indian Fans it’s more of them to feel good or bad abt it

Pakistan should focus of what is left and move on — IMMY (@immymalik2010) July 1, 2019

Earlier, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali and Sikander Bakht had alleged that India might lose to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on purpose to oust Pakistan from the tournament.

England have 10 points, one more than Pakistan, and are back in the top four. India, on the other hand, are comfortably placed on the second spot with eleven points from seven matches and are one-win away from securing a semi-final berth.