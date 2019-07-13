Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh bat for ‘honest and committed’ AB de Villiers

After AB de Villiers addressed the controversy around his selection in the ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, as well as former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, came out in support of the former South African skipper.

Advertising

Kohli lent his support to Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, commenting on his long Instagram post that he stands with him and believes in him. “My brother you are the most honest and committed man I know. It’s been unfortunate to see this happen to you. But know that we stand with you and believe in you.”

“Seeing people enter your personal space has been sad to see and uncalled for. More love and power to you and your beautiful family. Me and Anushka are always here for you guys” Kohli wrote.

Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh called De Villiers ‘absolute gem of a person’ and wrote on Instagram, “My dear friend and legend, your one of the nicest guys i’ve ever played cricket with an absolute gem of a person! There was never a chance for SA in this World Cup to win without you! It is your country’s loss not to have you in the squad not yours. The bigger the player more the criticism! We all know what a gentleman you are,” Yuvraj wrote.”

Advertising

In a long post, de Villiers said that he had casually repeated to Faf du Plessis in a conversation that he was available for the South African squad only if required, and had made no demands at all.

“I certainly did not try to force my way into the World Cup squad on the eve of the tournament, and did not expect to be included. There was no burning issue from my side, and no sense of injustice,” he said in the post. “The story was not leaked by me, or anybody associated with me, or by Faf. Maybe someone wanted to deflect criticism. I don’t know.

“As a result, I was unfairly described as arrogant, selfish and indecisive but, with all humility, my conscience is clear. I retired for honest reasons and, when asked if I could be available for the World Cup, agreed to keep the door open,” he wrote.

“In the event, understandably, the team moved on. No problem. I am not angry with anybody. Now, at this stage of my life, I would like to continue spending time with my family and to play in selected T20 tournaments in SA and around the world,” de Villiers added.