Virat Kohli argues with umpires about review, fans call out DRS loophole

Virat Kohli seemed to engage in an argument with the on-field umpires during India’s World Cup match against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday after a decision referred to the third umpire went in favour of batsman Soumya Sarkar.

The incident was widely discussed on social media as well, with most fans agreeing that it brings out how rules regarding the Decision Review System (DRS) still have loopholes.

The incident happened in the 12th over of the Bangladesh innings. Mohammed Shami rapped Soumya Sarkar on the pads and India went up in appeal. The umpire turned the appeal down. Kohli decided to go for the review.

As replays played out on the giant screen, third umpire Aleem Dar decided that there was not sufficient evidence to prove that there had not been an inside edge and that the ball had hit the pad first. The review did not proceed to the ball tracking screen from the Ultra Edge screen.

“Very close to the bat, stay with your not out decision,” Dar relayed to the on-field umpire Marais Erasmus. India lost their review as the DRS call did not even proceed to the ball tracking analysis because of the doubt over the inside edge.

Kohli, visibly frustrated, had an animated discussion with the umpires before the action resumed.

The rule says that if there’s no conclusive evidence and the on-field call is upheld, then the review will be lost.

The ball tracking screen would later show that the ball would have clipped Sarkar’s stumps and that the umpire’s call would have prevailed. Sarkar would still have been not out but India would not have lost their review.

Fans have later discussed that India should not have lost their review at the least because there was not sufficient evidence to suggest that there had been an inside edge either.

Rohit Sharma was earlier in the World Cup given out in controversial circumstances by the third umpire for an inside edge thought it seemed there was doubt whether there had been contact between bat and ball.