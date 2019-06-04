Virat Kohli responds to Rabada’s comments on his immaturity: ‘We can discuss man to man’

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada may have termed Virat Kohli’s behaviour as being ‘immature’, but the Indian team’s captain refused to be drawn into a public war of words and said he would prefer to sort out all issues between them.

“I am not going to use the press conference to talk against Rabada. If there is anything for me and Rabada to discuss, we can do that man to man. He is always a skilful bowler, he has the potential to run through the opposition, so we need to look to play him accordingly,” Kohli said.

Kohli was speaking at a press conference Tuesday in Southampton, a day before India begin their World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis had also been asked to speak about Rabada’s comments on Kohli. Du Plessis said, “I don’t know the context, I can’t comment on what Rabada said about Kohli in IPL.”

In a recent interview with cricketmonthly.com, Rabada termed Kohli’s on-field behaviour ‘immature’ saying that the Indian captain Kohli loves to give it to the bowler, but can’t take it when an opponent decides to give it back to him.

“I was just thinking about the game plan, really, but Virat, he hit me for a boundary and then he had a word. And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry. I don’t get the guy,” he said.

“Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can’t take the abuse,” Rabada had said.