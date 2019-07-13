Toggle Menu
Wasim Jaffer becomes the first to address the elephant in the room, "Is it time to hand over white ball captaincy to Rohit Sharma?"

A section of fans and critics alike have been thinking it but Wasim Jaffer becomes the first one to address the elephant in the room. ‘Is it time to hand over white ball captaincy to Rohit Sharma?’

With India’s unexpected ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 elimination in the semifinals, the discussions over skipper Virat Kohli giving up the limited-overs captaincy boots have already begun.

Many fans have expressed their disappointment at India’s exit and feel that Rohit is an excellent replacement since his success as captain during India’s Asia Cup campaign in 2018.

Jaffer on Saturday became the first to go public and tweeted, “Is it time to hand over white ball captaincy to Rohit Sharma?” He further added, “I would like him to lead India in 2023 World Cup.”

India crashed out of the World Cup after suffering a heart-breaking 18-run loss to New Zealand in the first semifinal on Wednesday. The Black Caps will face hosts England in Sunday’s final at Lords.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will review India’s World Cup performance in a meeting with Kohli and chief coach Ravi Shastri and the focus is likely to be on selections made for the big event.

