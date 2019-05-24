Virat Kohli meets Harry Kane, wishes him luck for Champions League final

England football captain Harry Kane and India cricket captain Virat Kohli met each other at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Friday. Kohli, who is currently training with the India team for the upcoming World Cup, was seen in conversation with the Tottenham Hotspurs striker.

Both players shared the photo of the two of them on their Twitter pages.

After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman. pic.twitter.com/vGEOs0gGlT — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 24, 2019

Kane is a confessed admirer of Kohli’s batting. Kohli and Kane have traded compliments on social media several times over recent years, and have now finally met.

Kohli also tweeted the picture, wishing Kane luck for the upcoming Champions League final on June 1.

Kane sustained what appeared to be a season-ending ligament injury against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals but is now believed to have a good chance of at least making the bench against Liverpool on June 1. “(Kane) is training and has entered the final stage of his recovery,” Spurs manager Mauricio Pochhetino told reporters in Spain on Thursday.

“We’re hoping he’ll be able to give us a hand, either from the start, from the bench, or if not, then by giving us moral support in the dressing room. But we’re optimistic he’ll be able to help us on the pitch.”

The chance meeting between Kohli and Kane, modern-day luminaries of their respective sports, has been widely spoken about on social media, drawing a variety of reactions.

In fact, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachhan, a fan of Tottenham Hotspur’s London rivals Chelsea, came up with a reply to Kane’s tweet with a picture of Kohli holding a Chelsea jersey.