Captain Kohli commends spinners, Rohit Sharma for thumping victory over South Africa

Virat Kohli praised India’s ‘spin-twins’ in his press conference after India’s win over South Africa on Wednesday.

Advertising

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 4 wickets while Kuldeep Yadav took the scalp of JP Duminy. Together they accounted for the entirety of the middle order after Jasprit Bumrah dismissed openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla with the new ball. The spinners returned with combined figures of 20-0-97-5.

The one and only Hitman is Player of the Match for his match-winning 122* 👏👏😎🇮🇳🇮🇳 #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/IanTFhajHN — BCCI (@BCCI) 5 June 2019

“Picking the two spinners were a massive factor for us,” said Kohli in a post-match media interaction. “The last time we played them, they were trying to hit boundaries rather than take singles and as a captain, I will take that any day as there is more of a risk factor in such strokes.”

Chahal dismissed Rassie van der Dussen and Proteas captain Faf du Plessis in the same over, halting the rebuilding job the batsmen had undertaken after being two wickets down at just 24 following Bumrah’s fiery opening spell.

Kohli was full of praises for Bumrah and Chahal. “Obviously, Bumrah is bowling at a different level and Chahal as a youngster never refuses to take the ball in any condition.” South Africa managed only 227-9 in their 50 overs even after useful cameos from lower order batsmen Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada.

Watch Video-

Advertising

India’s batsmen chased the target down maturely with 15 balls to spare, led from the front by Rohit Sharma’s 23rd ODI century – and also his slowest. However, captain Kohli was pleased with Rohit’s innings.

“Rohit played the perfect innings for that kind of a situation on that kind of a wicket against a bowling attack that was threatening to pick up wickets at any stage. So, yeah, in my opinion, by far his best knock,” said the captain. “Some of the balls were bouncing around and there is always the temptation to hit yourself out of trouble but he brilliantly controlled his innings and held up one end and we never thought he was going to throw his wicket away.”

Kohli praised the entire performance by the Men in Blue in their opening group game. “I think it was a professional effort from us. It was a low-scoring game, not the highest of totals you will see in one-day cricket nowadays. That was because of the way the pitch was throughout the course of the game and I think, from that point of view, we were very professional with the new ball as well as in the middle overs.”

“Starting off well is always an important thing and we got together nicely as a team in the first half on the field. It is very important to create that energy and we were able to do that in the first ten and from there, we really built the game nicely and finished it off in a professional manner.”

After a winning start in Southampton, India will look forward to providing another “professional” performance against defending champions Australia at the Oval on Sunday.