WATCH: The many moods of Virat Kohli in World Cup semifinal

Virat Kohli was at his expressive best in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in Manchester on Tuesday. He was seen dancing to audience chants, imitating Jasprit Bumrah and entertaining the crowd.

Ravindra Jadeja, who had a role to play in the wickets of Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson, was being serenaded by the Old Trafford crowd with the song ‘Oh Ravindra Jadeja’ following the tune of Seven Nation Army. Kohli, enjoying the song, was seen moving to the beats of the song and motioning to a section of crowd in appreciation.

Advertising

Even when oohs went around the crowd when an edge from Ross Taylor did not carry to MS Dhoni behind the stumps, Kohli reacted with a laugh, immediately gesturing to Jasprit Bumrah, the bowler, that the ball dipped on Dhoni and that it had not been a missed catch.

Kohli was seen having a good time on the field as New Zealand struggled to get their scoring rate on the fast lane in the World Cup semifinal.

The many moods of #ViratKohli! 😍🤭 🙁 or 😁 – how will he look like after #INDvNZ? Watch this #CricketKaCrown battle LIVE, only on Star Sports. ICC #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/PFJ1jJ62D3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 9, 2019

Sourav Ganguly remarked in the commentary box that Kohli has been the best captain on display in this World Cup.