WATCH: The many moods of Virat Kohli in World Cup semifinal

Virat Kohli danced to audience chants in praise of Ravindra Jadeja, imitated Jasprit Bumrah and entertaining the crowd while New Zealand batted in the World Cup semifinal.

Virat Kohli in action against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal in Manchester on Tuesday (Reuters Photo)

Virat Kohli was at his expressive best in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in Manchester on Tuesday. He was seen dancing to audience chants, imitating Jasprit Bumrah and entertaining the crowd.

Ravindra Jadeja, who had a role to play in the wickets of Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson, was being serenaded by the Old Trafford crowd with the song ‘Oh Ravindra Jadeja’ following the tune of Seven Nation Army. Kohli, enjoying the song, was seen moving to the beats of the song and motioning to a section of crowd in appreciation.

Even when oohs went around the crowd when an edge from Ross Taylor did not carry to MS Dhoni behind the stumps, Kohli reacted with a laugh, immediately gesturing to Jasprit Bumrah, the bowler, that the ball dipped on Dhoni and that it had not been a missed catch.

Kohli was seen having a good time on the field as New Zealand struggled to get their scoring rate on the fast lane in the World Cup semifinal.

Sourav Ganguly remarked in the commentary box that Kohli has been the best captain on display in this World Cup.

