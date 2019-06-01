Virat Kohli is immature, can’t take abuse: Kagiso Rabada

The war of words between India and South Africa has begun before the two sides clash against each other on June 5.

In a recent interview with cricketmonthly.com, South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada called Virat Kohli’s on-field behaviour as ‘immature’. Citing his unhappiness with Indian captain, Rabada said that Kohli loves to give it to the bowler but can’t take it when an opponent decides to give it back to him.

Referring to the duel which started between the two in the Indian Premier League 2019 (Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals), Rabada termed Kohli actions as ‘immature’.

“I was just thinking about the game plan, really, but Virat, he hit me for a boundary and then he had a word. And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry. I don’t get the guy,” he said.

“Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can’t take the abuse,” Rabada added.

Rabada also revealed that the incident was stuck on his mind even after the match and wondered if being angry is what makes him the player he is.

“But later that evening, on the bus back to the hotel, I asked myself: ‘That guy [Kohli] always seems to be angry on the field. Is he really angry?’ Then I thought to myself what it would take for me to become really, really angry. That is going to happen very few and far times in between. And becoming angry like that – is that what gets him to play well? Do you know what I am saying? I can’t psyche myself to be angry,” Rabada said.

The two will face off again when India take on South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on June 5.