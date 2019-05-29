World Cup: Virat Kohli hints KL Rahul’s ton may have solved No 4 riddle

After securing a comfortable 95-run win over Bangladesh in their second warm-up fixture in Cardiff, Indian skipper Virat Kohli indicated that KL Rahul’s superb performance may have solved the No 4 riddle for the Men in Blue. Rahul played a sensational knock of 108 off 99 balls and stitched a crucial partnership of 164 runs along with MS Dhoni to help India post 359/7 on the board.

Speaking after the match, Kohli said, “The biggest positive from today was the way KL (Rahul) batted at No. 4, everyone else knows their roles. It is important that he gets the runs and he is such a class player.”

Kohli also lauded Dhoni and Hardik Pandya for their contribution. While the former India skipper scored 113 off just 78 balls, Pandya scored a quick 21 in 11 deliveries.

“MS (Dhoni) and Hardik were superb as well,” he said.

Speaking on the bowling unit, Kohli said, “We were challenged by their batsmen as well but we bowled well and our spinners got wickets too. Bumrah got us the breakthrough and Chahal and Kuldeep got us six wickets.”

“We have had two good challenges in the two games while batting first. Shikhar and Rohit are quality players, they become stars in ICC events. I understand if guys don’t get going right away in this format, but I am glad with what we got out of these two games. The last 15 overs could be challenging on the field, especially when the game is not interesting and you have to go through the motions. But once the tournament starts nobody would find all these things long, which is what you expect from a world-class tournament like the World Cup,” the skipper added.