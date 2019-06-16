Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 11,000 ODI runs breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record

Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 11,000 runs in one-day internationals after scoring a fine half century against Pakistan on Sunday.

The Indian captain broke the record of compatriot and batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who had reached the milestone in 276 innings. Tendulkar is followed by former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting who reached the milestone in 286 innings, and Sourav Ganguly in 288 innings.

Kohli, who took only 222 innings to achieve the record, has become the third Indian and ninth overall to reach the 11,000 mark in ODIs.

Inngs taken to each milestone by #ViratKohli 1K: 24

2K: 53

3K: 75

4K: 93

5K: 114

6K: 136

7K: 161

8K: 175 (fastest)

9K: 194 (fastest)

10K: 205 (fastest)

11K: 222 (fastest)#INDvPAK #CWC19 #TeamIndia — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) 16 June 2019

Kohli is currently ninth in the list of all-time scorers in ODI cricket. All the players above him in the list have retired.

Tendulkar is at the top of the list with 18,426 ODI runs, followed by Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ponting (13,704), Sri Lankan Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430), Mahela Jayawardene (12,650), Inzamam-ul-Haq (11,739), Jacques Kallis (11,579) and Ganguly (11,363).