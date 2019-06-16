WATCH: Virat Kohli’s walks off to an edge that wasn’t there

Virat Kohli continued his superior batting display and scored an emphatic 77 off 65 balls against Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday. He along with Rohit Sharma spearheaded India’s batting attack and helped India post a stiff 336/5 on the board.

Kohli, who single-handedly took charge of the Indian innings after Rohit’s dismissal, was eventually removed by Mohammad Amir in the 48th over of the match. In the fourth ball of the over, Kohli tried to hook a short delivery but was unable to execute his shot and the ball traveled straight into Sarfaraz Ahmed’s gloves.

However, the dismissal of Kohli became a topic of debate among several cricket pundits as TV replay showed there was no connection between the bat and the ball. While the Pakistani players were not very keen for the appeal, Kohli decided to return to the pavilion out of self-consciousness.

“Wow, nothing on snicko for the Virat dismissal……And he walked!” Harsha Bhogle stated on Twitter after Kohli’s dismissal. British news presenter Piers Morgan also voiced his opinion of the dismissal and said that no bowler but only Kohli can get himself out.

BREAKING: @imVkohli finally encounters someone who can get him out – himself. pic.twitter.com/TXFFE3sVJC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 16 June 2019

In the absence of regular opener Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul along with Rohit Sharma opened the innings for India and the pair added 136 runs for the first wicket. Speaking after the Indian innings, Rahul said, “It has been a while since I opened the batting in a One-Day International. Bit of nerves but happy that I could get the team off to a start like that. We know that with Pakistan the initial threat is Amir and Hasan Ali who can seam the ball a little bit. It was important for us to be smart and play out the first 10 overs. I am happy I did that. I won’t lie, I was nervous about the hype of the India-Pakistan game but it was more because I hadn’t opened the batting in a while. Getting an opportunity after almost two years, so I was more nervous about that. I think so (it is a good total). We all know the conditions here, it has been raining and the wicket has been under cover, so we were thinking 260-270 would be a good target as it was slow and sticky at the start. To get past 300 it gives us that extra boost and we have the bowlers. If it spins then it will help our bowlers.”