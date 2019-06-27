Virat Kohli breaches 20,000 run mark in international cricket

Virat Kohli breached the 20,000 run-mark in International Cricket when India played West Indies in ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 match on Thursday.

Kohli was 37 runs away from the milestone before the clash at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester. India were 29/1 after six overs when the skipper came in to bat and he opened his account with a boundary. Opener Rohit Sharma, who had inside edged it to the wicketkeeper, departed early after India won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Indian skipper will soon go past former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly’s 11,363 ODI runs, out of which 88 were made playing for Asia XI. The 30-year-old, who has accumulated 11094 ODI runs, needs to get past 11,275 to become the second-highest runscorer in ODIs while playing for India.

The captain has led from the front in the mega-event so far, scoring three back-to-back half-centuries. With a half-century against Pakistan, he also became the fastest to 11,000 ODI runs. He reached the milestone in 222 innings, 54 less than ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli has 6,613 runs in Test cricket and 2,263 runs in T20Is. The ‘run machine’ has a batting average of 50-plus in all three formats.

Indian team have been in sublime under Kohli’s captaincy in the World Cup 2019 so far, winning three out of four matches. They are yet to lose a game as rain washed out the match against New Zealand.