Watch: Virat Kohli blasts Mohammed Shami for misfield

Virat Kohli was visibly frustrated with the fielding efforts put up by two of his bowlers in the 27th over of India’s World Cup match against Bangladesh on Tuesday. A video of Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal being told off by their skipper has been circulated on social media by Indian fans since the match.

Either Shami or Yuzi pic.twitter.com/DR20xmwPPB — Yateendra (@tweetpur) July 2, 2019

The incident happened in the over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Litton Das played a shot towards the mid-off region and Jasprit Bumrah tried to go for the direct hit as the batsmen attempted a single.

The ball, however, missed the stumps and went to the third man region, where Shami and Chahal were stationed. Shami could not pick up the ball cleanly. Chahal, covering for him, was not awake to the fact that Shami had missed as a moment of comedy ensued. Taking advantage of the confusion, the Bangladesh batsmen took one extra run. Kohli was not amused at the overthrow run being added to the scoreboard.

Kohli was not pleased with how Shami was ‘sleeping’, but the extra run did not come back to hurt India as they beat Bangladesh by 28 runs and eliminated them from the race for the semifinals.