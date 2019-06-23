Toggle Menu
After Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes now ‘clogged’ by mentions of Carlos Brathwaite

Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Stokes and Ian Bishop had come together to be part of one of cricket's most exciting finishes of recent times in the World T20 final in 2016. On Saturday in the 2019 World Cup, it almost happened again.

Ben Stokes in action against Afghanistan (Reuters Photo)

Everybody loves Ben Stokes! Or at least, that is what it would seem going by how frequently fans remember him. As Carlos Brathwaite slammed a miraculous century against New Zealand in the World Cup on Saturday, fans were reminded of the 2016 World T20 final.

In the World T20 final in Kolkata three years ago, Brathwaite had slammed Ben Stokes for four consecutive sixes in the last over of the match, with England having 19 runs to defend.

Brathwaite’s heroics in that over had given birth to one of the most famous cricketing catchphrases of present times, when Ian Bishop had boomed in the commentary six, ‘Remember the name!’ as Brathwaite pulled off a famous win for the West Indies.

On Saturday too, with Bishop in the commentary box and Brathwaite leading the way to a miraculous victory, it looked like a worthy occasion had come for Brathwaite’s name to be remembered.

However, even though the equation was brought down to eight runs needed to win off the last two overs, West Indies fell short by 5 runs.

Fans had invoked Stokes during Brathwaite’s so-near-but-so-far knock.

Incidentally, Stokes was born in New Zealand’s Christchurch.

Stokes had earlier jokingly complained about how he would have to delete his Twitter account because of the frequency with which he is subjected to the joke that Virat Kohli takes his name while celebrating.

