Captain’s day out: Virat, Anushka go sightseeing around London

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are spending some quality time together in London after India’s exit from the ongoing World Cup 2019. The couple went sightseeing around the city ahead of the final clash between hosts England and New Zealand.

Kohli is currently on a break after India’s World Cup campaign. The Indian skipper is likely to meet the Committee of Administrators (CoA) led by chairman Vinod Rai for the World Cup review meeting along with head coach Ravi Shastri.

They are also likely to have a discussion on a roadmap for India for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

India were knocked out of World Cup 2019 after being defeated by New Zealand in the semi-final. The Kane Williamson-led Kiwi side beat India by 18 runs in a thrilling encounter that took two days to complete as rain played spoilsport.

On the reserve day, Indian top order was decimated by New Zealand opening bowlers Trent Boult and Matt Henry. Kohli got out lbw by Trent Boult after scoring just one run in the run chase at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

The 30-year-old scored 443 runs in 9 games at an impressive average of 55.38 but he failed to score a single century in the tournament. He went on to score five half-centuries on the trot in the mega event.

Kohli has been rested along with frontline bowler Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming tour of West Indies in August.