World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and Co. go paintballing in Southampton

The Indian cricket team went on a bonding session in Southampton on Friday, where they are currently training for World Cup 2019. A set of pictures shared by the BCCI Twitter handle and some of the players’ Twitter handles showed the Indian squad, joined by the reserve players and support staff, in battle gear for a game of paintball.

A picture of the day shared by Virat Kohli:

In the photo shared by Kohli, which is possibly of one side of the paintball battle, Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, reserve bowler Deepak and KL Rahul can be seen.

In another set of pictures posted by BCCI, the other side of the battle can be seen. MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal are some of the others to be seen in these photos.

Snapshots from #TeamIndia‘s fun day out in the woods. Stay tuned for more….. pic.twitter.com/nKWS21LXco — BCCI (@BCCI) May 31, 2019

Head coach Ravi Shastri also posted a photo of the day, with some members of the support staff.

India will play their first World Cup 2019 match against South Africa at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Speaking after their warm-up match against Bangladesh, Kohli had said, “I think the biggest positive to come out was the way KL Rahul batted at four. It is important that he gets runs and he is a sound player to get the scoreboard ticking. MS and Hardik were superb as well. We were challenged by their batsmen as well and our spinners got wickets too.

“Shikhar and Rohit are quality players, they become stars in ICC events. I understand if guys don’t get going right away in this format, but I am glad with what we got out of these two games.”