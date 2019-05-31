Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and Co. go paintballing in Southamptonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/virat-kohli-and-co-go-paintballing-before-south-africa-clash-5759270/

World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and Co. go paintballing in Southampton

India will play their first World Cup 2019 match against South Africa at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on June 5.

Virat Kohli shared a picture of some members of the Indian team on Friday (Virat Kohli/Twitter)

The Indian cricket team went on a bonding session in Southampton on Friday, where they are currently training for World Cup 2019. A set of pictures shared by the BCCI Twitter handle and some of the players’ Twitter handles showed the Indian squad, joined by the reserve players and support staff, in battle gear for a game of paintball.

A picture of the day shared by Virat Kohli:

In the photo shared by Kohli, which is possibly of one side of the paintball battle, Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, reserve bowler Deepak and KL Rahul can be seen.

In another set of pictures posted by BCCI, the other side of the battle can be seen. MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal are some of the others to be seen in these photos.

Head coach Ravi Shastri also posted a photo of the day, with some members of the support staff.

India will play their first World Cup 2019 match against South Africa at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Speaking after their warm-up match against Bangladesh, Kohli had said,  “I think the biggest positive to come out was the way KL Rahul batted at four. It is important that he gets runs and he is a sound player to get the scoreboard ticking. MS and Hardik were superb as well. We were challenged by their batsmen as well and our spinners got wickets too.

“Shikhar and Rohit are quality players, they become stars in ICC events. I understand if guys don’t get going right away in this format, but I am glad with what we got out of these two games.”

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 We have to back ourselves and not think much about today’s loss, says Sarfraz Ahmed
2 Mohammad Amir only positive in Pakistan’s nightmarish start to World Cup 2019
3 World Cup 2019: ‘RCB better than Pak team,’ Indian fans mock Pakistan’s poor defeat vs West Indies