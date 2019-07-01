Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar ruled out, Mayank Agarwal likely to replacehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/vijay-shankar-ruled-out-mayank-agarwal-5808923/

World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar ruled out, Mayank Agarwal likely to replace

Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 due to a toe injury. Mayank Agarwal is most likely to replace him, according to reports.

Shankar has been ruled out of the World Cup 2019. (Source: Reuters)

In another blow to team India’s campaign, Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 due to a toe injury. Mayank Agarwal is most likely to replace him, according to reports.

“Vijay got hit on the toe by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery once again. His situation is not great and he won’t be able to take part in the tournament. He is going back home,” PTI quoted a senior BCCI official as saying.

“The Indian team management is likely to ask for Mayank Agarwal as replacement since he is an opener and also it might give KL Rahul a chance to get back to the No.4 position in case Rishabh Pant fails in the next two games.”

On Sunday, Shankar was replaced by Rishabh Pant in India’s match against England in Birmingham. In Pant’s debut at the World Cup, India saw their first loss, getting beaten by 31 runs at the hands of the hosts.

Advertising

After the match, vice-captain Rohit Sharma also addressed Shankar’s injury and said, “I thought we made it very clear at the start that Vijay (Shankar) would play, but before the game he got a toe issue. He got hit on his toe by Jasprit in the net session, so he was not fully fit for this particular game.”

Agarwal is most likely to replace the 21-year old following the approval by the ICC’s tournament technical committee.  He is expected to arrive in Birmingham for India’s next match against Bangladesh and then head to Leeds with the team for their final group match against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

India need another win to advance to the semifinals after registering their first loss in Birmingham.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bhuvi or Shami? Virat Kohli will have to choose between trusting his gut or the signs
2 Waqar Younis questions Indian team’s sportsmanship after England loss
3 Yesterday’s news is today’s fish and chip paper, says Jonny Bairstow