World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar unperturbed by extra pressure on him by team management

Vijay Shankar refuses to look at it as "extra pressure", instead he considers it as "extra responsibility" working as a driving force to deliver on the field and repay the faith of team management. 

Vijay Shankar got the wicket of Imam Ul Haq with his first World Cup delivery. (via AP)

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar has a different approach taking up the role assigned by the team management to him. Shankar refuses to look at it as “extra pressure”, instead he considers it as “extra responsibility” working as a driving force to deliver on the field and repay the faith of team management.

Shankar is unperturbed by Hardik Pandya’s ability to play the power game and live upto the expectations with his power hitting in the middle and death overs.

The all-rounder did not seem to agree with the reporters on being asked whether he faces problems at numbers 6 or 7 as he doesn’t go after the bowlers from ball one like Pandya.

“That pressure will always be there to deliver whatever the situation demands. So it’s not about how powerful I am because I’ve also played down the order. I’ve also got experience playing at numbers 6 or 7,” he said on the eve of India’s World Cup match against Afghanistan.

“It’s not about taking that extra pressure. It’s about taking extra responsibility and delivering it at the right time for the team.”

The 28-year-old’s confidence is high after his performance against arch-rivals Pakistan. He took the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq off the first ball he bowled and followed it up with the wicket of Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed in the latter half of the game.

“Yeah, definitely, it gives any player some confidence because that is really needed for any individual. Last game gave me some confidence, and especially playing against Pakistan, making my debut against them.

“It was a very special thing for me, performing under pressure and coming out good. The team winning at the end of the day is really important. It felt really good at the end of the day,” he said.

Shankar feels he can bowl better and is working on fine-tuning his bowling skills in the practice sessions.

“Yeah, I always look to get better in all three aspects of the game. I know I can keep getting better. I know I can bowl a lot better than what I am bowling even now. I’m just working on my bowling. Whenever I get to a practice session, I make sure I improve a bit at least.”

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder also backed Rashid Khan who had a dismal show against England in the previous game registering World Cup’s worst bowling figures.

“No, every day is different, and every wicket is different. You cannot take things for granted. He’s definitely one of the best bowlers right now in limited overs and he has done well.

“For me, having played with him for a couple of years, it’s very important for me to pick things from him, like whenever I bat against him in the nets, I try and pick his variations. So anyone can go for runs every day. It is about how we come back strong,” he said of his IPL teammate.

