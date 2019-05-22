Toggle Menu
ICC World Cup 2019: Usman Khawaja walks off after nasty hit on jaw during warm-up game

There is no official statement from Cricket Australia whether Khawaja has been injured or not. According to reports, he has been taken to the hospital for a precautionary scan of his jaw.

Usman Khawaja walking off the field after getting hit by a bouncer (Source: cricket.com.au Twitter)

Australian opener Usman Khawaja took a nasty hit on his jaw in an attempt to play Andre Russell’s bouncer during the unofficial warm-up game between Australia and West Indies at the Rose Bowl Nursery ground, Hampshire on Wednesday ahead of Cricket World Cup 2019. Khawaja was escorted off the field after on-field inspection by Australia’s team doctor Richard Saw.

Russell had beaten his Sydney Thunder teammate three times before a faster delivery hit the latter on the head forcing him to retire. The 32-year-old scored 5 runs in 7 deliveries including one boundary before walking back to the pavilion.

Defending a total of 230, Russell opened the bowling attack along with Oshane Thomas. The West Indies all-rounder was ineffective with the bat in the first innings scoring just 5 runs in 4 deliveries and losing his wicket to leg spinner Adam Zampa.

Australia will face hosts England in their first warm-up game on May 25 followed by Sri Lanka on May 27.

Earlier West Indies put on a dismal show with the bat bundling out for 229 with 20 balls to go. Evin Lewis and Carlos Brathwaite scored half-centuries whereas big names like batsmen like Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer Nicholas Pooran failed to make a mark.

Australian bowlers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Glenn Maxwell picked up two wickets each whereas Jason Behrendorff and Zampa got one wicket each.

