ICC World Cup 2019: Usman Khawaja walks off after nasty hit on jaw during warm-up game

Australian opener Usman Khawaja took a nasty hit on his jaw in an attempt to play Andre Russell’s bouncer during the unofficial warm-up game between Australia and West Indies at the Rose Bowl Nursery ground, Hampshire on Wednesday ahead of Cricket World Cup 2019. Khawaja was escorted off the field after on-field inspection by Australia’s team doctor Richard Saw.

Russell had beaten his Sydney Thunder teammate three times before a faster delivery hit the latter on the head forcing him to retire. The 32-year-old scored 5 runs in 7 deliveries including one boundary before walking back to the pavilion.

Defending a total of 230, Russell opened the bowling attack along with Oshane Thomas. The West Indies all-rounder was ineffective with the bat in the first innings scoring just 5 runs in 4 deliveries and losing his wicket to leg spinner Adam Zampa.

According to reports, he has been taken to the hospital for a precautionary scan of his jaw.

UPDATE: Usman Khawaja has been taken to hospital for scans on his jaw after he retired hurt in Australia’s practice game. More here: https://t.co/aImKcu9kUb pic.twitter.com/5IIx3yPaty — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 22 May 2019

Australia will face hosts England in their first warm-up game on May 25 followed by Sri Lanka on May 27.

Earlier West Indies put on a dismal show with the bat bundling out for 229 with 20 balls to go. Evin Lewis and Carlos Brathwaite scored half-centuries whereas big names like batsmen like Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer Nicholas Pooran failed to make a mark.

Australian bowlers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Glenn Maxwell picked up two wickets each whereas Jason Behrendorff and Zampa got one wicket each.