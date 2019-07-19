Toggle Menu
Triple H sends custom WWE champion’s belt to England after World Cup triumph

Triple H had similarly honoured Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Chelsea captain John Terry in 2017.

England’s captain Eoin Morgan is sprayed with champagne as he raises the trophy after winning the Cricket World Cup (AP Photo)

The England cricket team, which made history by winning the Cricket World Cup crown for the first time last Sunday, might also have become the first international cricket team to have ‘won’ a WWE championship belt. Triple H, who is currently the chief operating officer of WWE, took to Twitter on Friday to showcase a personalized WWE belt made for the England team.

“An incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final, and a team of worthy champions. Congratulations to @EnglandCricket for winning the ICC Men’s @CricketWorldCup 2019! This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS! @WWEUK,” Triple H wrote.

The personalized belt has the England team’s logo on the side plates.

This is not the first time that the WWE COO has acknowledged a cricket triumph. In 2017, Triple H sent a customized WWE championship belt to Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, after the Mumbai franchise had won the Indian Premier League title for the third time. Chelsea captain John Terry had also received a similar honour the same year.

Last Sunday, Ben Stokes was the star of the show as the most sensational 50-over World Cup final – with its ebbs and flows no less dramatic than the script of any WWE event – was played out at Lord’s, with England pipping New Zealand to the crown due to the technicality of having hit more boundaries in the match.

