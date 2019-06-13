Toggle Menu
Trent Bridge outfield like ‘skating rink’, says India fielding coach R Sridharhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/trent-bridge-outfield-skating-rink-india-fielding-coach-r-sridhar-5779598/

Trent Bridge outfield like ‘skating rink’, says India fielding coach R Sridhar

New Zealand coach Gary Stead also said the washout was "unfortunate and frustrating" but agreed with ICC's assertion that reserve days will be a "logistical nightmare".

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul wait in the India dressing room for the rain to subside before their match against New Zealand in Nottingham on Thursday (Reuters Photo)

India’s fielding coach R Sridhar said the washout between India and New Zealand was frustrating but that the Trent Bridge outfield was like a slippery “skating rink” where there was a risk of players getting injured.

“Oh, there’s a big technical committee from the ICC on that. It depends on the format, the time available. We don’t have any days off in this tournament. Every day there is a game. So there is hardly an opportunity to have a reserve day. I don’t know the technical aspect of it. The ICC will decide that. It’s not for me to take that call,” the India fielding coach said.

As much as India would have loved a tough game before the clash against Pakistan on Sunday, Sridhar does not want to harp too much on the “uncontrollable”.

“It’s uncontrollable, isn’t it? You really can’t control the weather, so we have had two good games. We came here looking forward to third good one, but unfortunately, we can’t control the weather,” he said.

Advertising

“I went on the ground. It was almost like a skating rink. So it would put too much risk on the players to play on there, especially at the early phase of the tournament.”

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said the washout was “unfortunate and frustrating” but agreed with ICC’s assertion that reserve days will be a “logistical nightmare”.

“Yeah, it would have been lovely to play India. It’s always tough mentally, I think on a day like this, when you come down prepared to play, and it doesn’t happen. But it’s out of our control. We can’t really do much about it, so we’ve got to move on quickly for South Africa,” Stead said after the match was called off without a ball being bowled.

However, Stead agreed with ICC CEO Dave Richardson’s opinion that reserve days are not an option despite inclement weather and unlikely downpour in the month of June.

“Reserve days, I think, is going to be a logistical nightmare. The ICC, I think, have made that fairly well-known. Unfortunately, it’s a bit of an anomaly already. When you look at the amount of days we’ve lost already, I think it’s the biggest sort of amount of days lost in a World Cup ever,” he said.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“So, we can’t do much about that. We just have to, I guess, push on with what the schedule is,” said Stead.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: ‘ICC can do a lot better’, says Gautam Gambhir after IND vs NZ gets washed out
2 World Cup 2019: Trevor Bayliss will have to live with the ‘Sheldon Salute’, says Jason Holder
3 Google’s Sundar Pichai makes his prediction for ICC World Cup final