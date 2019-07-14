Trent Boult ‘nutmegs’ Jason Roy with toe-cruncher in ENG vs NZ final

Toggle Menu
Trent Boult came up with a new ball spell worthy of the World Cup final at the start of the England innings, giving openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow a torrid time with the moving ball.

Jason Roy looks at the ball after being bowled a yorker by Trent Boult during the World Cup final at Lord’s on Sunday (Reuters Photo)

The fourth ball of Boult’s second over, which is being compared to Mitchell Starc’s yorker to Ben Stokes earlier in the World Cup as a contender for the best ball of the tournament, left Jason Roy in sixes and sevens.

Roy was unable to anticipate the amount of inswing in the delivery. The ball went through between his legs, as the batsman could do little else other than to move his feet from the ball’s arc to avoid damage.

Roy survived the toe-cruncher, even as New Zealand players looked on in disbelief, but he was soon cleaned up by Matt Henry to effect the first dismissal of the innings.

Jason Roy moves his feet away from the delivery’s arc (Screengrab)

England and New Zealand are vying for their maiden World Cup titles in the final at Lord’s.

