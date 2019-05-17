Tom Latham injures finger in practice game, doubtful to start for New Zealand’s opening World Cup match

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham injured his finger during a practice game against Australia in Brisbane and is now doubtful to start for his side’s first ICC World Cup match against Sri Lanka on June 1.

Advertising

Latham fractured his finger while keeping wickets and was immediately attended to for check-up. He returned to Christchurch from Brisbane, visited a specialist and underwent an X-ray.

The 27-year old was declared fit to travel with the squad for the World Cup. In his absence, back-up wicketkeeper Tom Blundell is most likely to feature in the Playing XI and become the first player from New Zealand to make his ODI debut in the World Cup since 1987.

Speaking to Trackside Radio, Chief selector Gavin Larsen said, “Whether he [Latham] takes his place in those warm-up games we’ll take a day-by-day approach on that, which will be down to the medical guys and Gary [Stead] and support staff when they’re over there.”

Advertising

“They’re both ready; Tim has come off the back of his finger injury, that’s OK, and BJ has been going well. We’ve got the different skill sets covered,” he said.

On his possible debut, Blundell said to Stuff.co.nz, “It is pretty exciting but I’ve just got to wait and see. Hopefully, for Tom it’s not too bad and he has a speedy recovery. If called upon I’ll be ready. Those games last week against Aussie were a great experience and I’ll draw on that confidence if I do get a chance to play the first couple of games.”