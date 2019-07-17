The Disappointing XI of World Cup 2019

Several top teams disappointed in World Cup 2019 and it had a lot to do with poor individual performances from players who were expected to have a major impact. Lack of form, temperament, and inconsistency were some of the reasons behind the slump.

So who were the disappointing XI of this edition?

1. Chris Gayle-

Advertising

The mighty Jamaican came into the tournament on the back of a good run of form but only managed to score 242 runs in 8 matches at an average of 30.25 and a strike rate was 88.32.

Known for his big-hitting, Gayle hit a dozen sixes but failed to make an impact when it mattered most. His high score of 72 in the tournament was a reflection of his poor outing.

2. Martin Guptill-

From being the highest run-getter in World Cup 2015 to having a forgettable tournament, Guptill’s form with the bat hit a new low scoring just 186 runs at an average of 20.86. He was also dismissed twice for a golden duck. While he did start the tournament with an unbeaten 73. his scores tapered off towards the end. His lack of form meant the Kiwis failed to stitch a 50-run opening partnership in eight of its games.

3. Hashim Amla-

Advertising

The mighty ‘Hash’ was yet another flop in World Cup 2019, scoring just 203 runs in 7 matches with a strike-rate of less than 64.86. In the entire tournament, Amla scored just two half-centuries, that too against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. The Proteas opener did not hit even one six during the entire tournament.

4. Kedar Jadhav-

One of the two Indians in this list, the 34-year-old all-rounder failed to live up to expectations. All he could manage was 80 runs in five games. His only redeeming inning was a match-saving fifty against Afghanistan.

Jadhav’s ‘slow below the belt’ bowling also made a little impact as India captain Virat Kohli’s bowling options became limited in the tournament. It may explain why Jadhav was dropped for the semi-finals.

5. Glenn Maxwell-

For a man who has played more than 100 ODIs a lot was expected from Maxwell, but he was a big letdown in World Cup 2019.

In 10 matches for Australia, Maxwell scored only 177 runs at a poor average of 22.12. However, his strike rate was 150. But the inability to rely on him made the Australian middle-order vulnerable against potent bowling attacks.

6. Shoaib Malik-

Malik’s swansong in the World Cup did not go according to plan. In three matches the veteran allrounder scored just eight runs.

Of all the top-order batsmen who played at least two matches, Malik has the worst batting average of 2.66. Even tailenders like Mohammad Amir had a better batting average than him. With the ball, he picked a single wicket. For the second half of the tournament, Malik was dropped from the team and announced his retirement from ODIs after Pakistan exited the tournament.

7. Sarfaraz Ahmed-

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed failed to lead his troop from the front. He kept getting starts in most of the games but failed to convert them into meaningful knocks. He got 143 runs in eight matches, with only one fifty during the course of the tournament, which was not a fair reflection of his abilities.

8. Rashid Khan-

Rashid Khan entered this tournament rated as one of the top-ten ODI bowlers in the world but struggled to live up to the hype. In nine matches the leg-spinner claimed only six wickets at an average of 69.33. In the entire campaign, Khan bowled 431 balls and conceded 416 runs. However, his economy rate of 5.79 through the tournament was the third-worst of Afghanistan’s bowlers.

9. Mashrafe Mortaza-

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza won’t look back at his last World Cup campaign fondly. In 8 matches, the 35-year-old got only a single wicket and gave away runs at an economy rate of more than 6 runs per over.

A stalwart of Bangladesh’s bowling, Mortaza was a shadow of himself as he sent down 336 deliveries to conceded 361 runs. Mortaza’s captaincy was also often unimaginative, and at times stymied Bangladesh’s play.

10. Kagiso Rabada-

Kagiso Rabada is the second South African in the list. The bowler getting just 11 wickets in 9 matches was one one of the main reasons behind South Africa’s poor World Cup campaign. Rabada, who was the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2019, ended up with just one wicket less than his teammate Imran Tahir.

There was a lot of responsibility on Rabada to lead the bowling attack of the Proteas, but he failed to deliver when it mattered most.

11. Kuldeep Yadav-

The chinaman from India came in with a reputation, but six wickets in seven matches at an average of 56.17 and a strike rate of 67 may have dented that.

Advertising

Yadav’s troubles from the IPL seemed to have spilled over into the World Cup 2019 and he failed to trouble the batsmen consistently. In the match against Pakistan, he got Babar Azam with a peach of a delivery that some say was the best of the tournament, but then faded away.