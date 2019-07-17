The Disappointing XI of World Cup 2019

Toggle Menu
These were players who came into the World Cup with a reputation of being potential game-changers but failed to live up to it during the tournament. Here's a list:

Several top teams disappointed in World Cup 2019 and it had a lot to do with poor individual performances from players who were expected to have a major impact. Lack of form, temperament, and inconsistency were some of the reasons behind the slump.

So who were the disappointing XI of this edition?

1. Chris Gayle-

West Indian opener Chris Gayle failed to make an impact when it mattered most. (Reuters)

The mighty Jamaican came into the tournament on the back of a good run of form but only managed to score 242 runs in 8 matches at an average of 30.25 and a strike rate was 88.32.

Known for his big-hitting, Gayle hit a dozen sixes but failed to make an impact when it mattered most. His high score of 72 in the tournament was a reflection of his poor outing.

2. Martin Guptill-

Martin Guptill walks off after losing his wicket (Source: Reuters)

From being the highest run-getter in World Cup 2015 to having a forgettable tournament, Guptill’s form with the bat hit a new low scoring just 186 runs at an average of 20.86. He was also dismissed twice for a golden duck. While he did start the tournament with an unbeaten 73. his scores tapered off towards the end. His lack of form meant the Kiwis failed to stitch a 50-run opening partnership in eight of its games.

3. Hashim Amla-

second fastest to 8000 odi runs, hashim amla fastest 8000, icc world cup 2019, icc cwc 2019, world cup 2019, wc 2019
Hashim Amla became the second fastest to 8000 ODI runs during South Africa’s match against New Zealand. (Reuters)

The mighty ‘Hash’ was yet another flop in World Cup 2019, scoring just 203 runs in 7 matches with a strike-rate of less than 64.86. In the entire tournament, Amla scored just two half-centuries, that too against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. The Proteas opener did not hit even one six during the entire tournament.

4. Kedar Jadhav-

Kedar Jadhav, Kedar Jadhav press conference, India vs Afghanistan, Afghanistan vs India, IND vs AFG, AFG vs IND, India beat Afghanistan, India death bowling, ICC World Cup 2019, World Cup news
Kedar Jadhav scored a gritty half-century against Afghanistan. (Reuters)

One of the two Indians in this list, the 34-year-old all-rounder failed to live up to expectations. All he could manage was 80 runs in five games. His only redeeming inning was a match-saving fifty against Afghanistan.

Jadhav’s ‘slow below the belt’ bowling also made a little impact as India captain Virat Kohli’s bowling options became limited in the tournament. It may explain why Jadhav was dropped for the semi-finals.

5. Glenn Maxwell-

 

For a man who has played more than 100 ODIs a lot was expected from Maxwell, but he was a big letdown in World Cup 2019.

In 10 matches for Australia, Maxwell scored only 177 runs at a poor average of 22.12. However, his strike rate was 150. But the inability to rely on him made the Australian middle-order vulnerable against potent bowling attacks.

6. Shoaib Malik- 

In three matches Shoaib Malik scored just eight runs.

Malik’s swansong in the World Cup did not go according to plan. In three matches the veteran allrounder scored just eight runs.

Of all the top-order batsmen who played at least two matches, Malik has the worst batting average of 2.66. Even tailenders like Mohammad Amir had a better batting average than him. With the ball, he picked a single wicket. For the second half of the tournament, Malik was dropped from the team and announced his retirement from ODIs after Pakistan exited the tournament.

7. Sarfaraz Ahmed-

pakistan world cup chances, pakistan world cup chances 2019, pakistan cricket world cup chances, pakistan world cup qualification chances.
Sarfaraz Ahmed failed to lead his troop from the front. ( Reuters)

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed failed to lead his troop from the front. He kept getting starts in most of the games but failed to convert them into meaningful knocks. He got 143 runs in eight matches, with only one fifty during the course of the tournament, which was not a fair reflection of his abilities.

8. Rashid Khan-

world cup, australia vs afghanistan, new zealand vs sri lanka, cricket world cup, sports, sports news, world cup news, cricket news, indian express
Rashid Khan entered this tournament rated as one of the top-ten ODI bowlers in the world but struggled to live up to the hype.

Rashid Khan entered this tournament rated as one of the top-ten ODI bowlers in the world but struggled to live up to the hype. In nine matches the leg-spinner claimed only six wickets at an average of 69.33. In the entire campaign, Khan bowled 431 balls and conceded 416 runs. However, his economy rate of 5.79 through the tournament was the third-worst of Afghanistan’s bowlers.

9. Mashrafe Mortaza-

mashrafe mortoza retirement, mashrafe mortoza icc world cup 2019, shakib al hasan icc world cup 2019, shakib al hasan icc world cup 2019 performance, shakib al hasan icc world cup 2019 stats, shakib al hasan icc world cup runs
Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza won’t look back at his last World Cup campaign fondly. (AP Photo)

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza won’t look back at his last World Cup campaign fondly. In 8 matches, the 35-year-old got only a single wicket and gave away runs at an economy rate of more than 6 runs per over.

A stalwart of Bangladesh’s bowling, Mortaza was a shadow of himself as he sent down 336 deliveries to conceded 361 runs. Mortaza’s captaincy was also often unimaginative, and at times stymied Bangladesh’s play.

10. Kagiso Rabada-

cricket world cup, icc world cup 2019, world cup 2019, west indies cricket team, chris gayle, andre russel, south africa cricket team, kagiso rabada, sri lanka cricket team, cricket news
Kagiso Rabada picked just 11 wickets in 9 matches. (Reuters)

Kagiso Rabada is the second South African in the list. The bowler getting just 11 wickets in 9 matches was one one of the main reasons behind South Africa’s poor World Cup campaign. Rabada, who was the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2019, ended up with just one wicket less than his teammate Imran Tahir.

There was a lot of responsibility on Rabada to lead the bowling attack of the Proteas, but he failed to deliver when it mattered most.

11. Kuldeep Yadav-

ICC World Cup 2019, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav against England, india vs england, dhoni slow batting, ind vs eng, cricket news, world cup news
Kuldeep Yadav had a tournament to forget. (AP/File)

The chinaman from India came in with a reputation, but six wickets in seven matches at an average of 56.17 and a strike rate of 67 may have dented that.

Yadav’s troubles from the IPL seemed to have spilled over into the World Cup 2019 and he failed to trouble the batsmen consistently. In the match against Pakistan, he got Babar Azam with a peach of a delivery that some say was the best of the tournament, but then faded away.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com.

