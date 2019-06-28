World Cup 2019: India to debut orange and blue ‘away’ jersey versus England

Toggle Menu
The Indian cricket team will be seen in different colours for their upcoming World Cup clash against England on Sunday.

Team India will go orange for their ‘away’ jersey with a strip of blue around the collar.

The Indian cricket team will be seen in different colours for their upcoming World Cup clash against England on Sunday. The men in blue will go orange for their ‘away’ jersey with a strip of blue around the collar. The much-talked-about Team India’s ‘orange jersey’ was unveiled by the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) official apparel sponsor Nike on Friday.

Several teams have already revealed their reversed jerseys. Afghanistan’s usual blue is spattered with greater amounts of red (as worn by them in their game against England at Manchester).

South Africa’s usual green was changed out for a bright yellow, already seen at the tournament in their match against Bangladesh, while Bangladesh themselves wore red kits instead of their typical green in a warm-up match.

Sri Lanka’s yellow-and-blue kit has the same colour scheme in the away jersey, but the proportion of yellow increases significantly.

Pakistan were exempt from donning an away kit, while Australia, West Indies and New Zealand were also handed a reprieve due to their unique colour schemes. As the host nation, England will wear only their pale blue kit.

