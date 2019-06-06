Sunil Gavaskar questions BCCI about India’s delayed WC start

Sunil Gavaskar has questioned the decision made by the BCCI to delay India’s opening match of the World Cup.

Advertising

India were the last team to kick off their World Cup campaign and did so against South Africa, who played their third match of the tournament after losses to England and Bangladesh.

Such a delayed start has affected India’s schedule deeper into the tournament – they play hosts and favourites England on June 30, before getting only a day’s rest before playing Bangladesh on July 2. Fortunately, both games are at Edgbaston in Birmingham. However, as Gavaskar writes in his column for Times of India, “If India do stumble then these aspects will have to be answered for.”

Gavaskar voiced fears that India were “going in cold” in their match-up against the Proteas, but his fears were levied after India comprehensively chased down the target of 228 following a strong bowling performance.

Watch Video-

India next travel to London to play Australia at the Oval on Sunday. However, following the Aussies’ game against West Indies on Thursday, that match will be their third and only India’s second.

It remains to be seen if Gavaskar’s cautions about a cluttered schedule down the line are proven true, but the former Indian opener is confident that “All these factors may not count in the end, because the team is good and versatile.”