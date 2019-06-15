World Cup 2019: Sunil Gavaskar slams ECB for lack of preparation for rain

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar made his opinions known about the ECB’s lack of preparation for rain before India’s World Cup clash with Pakistan, as he believes that ICC should consider punishing the board if the much-awaited game is washed out on Sunday.

So far, a record four matches have been abandoned, the most in any World Cup, where three matches have been abanoned without a ball being a bowled, including India’s last match against New Zealand.

“Well, ECB (is responsible). ECB is the one that runs the game here. The Lancashire County Cricket Club comes under its jurisdiction. So it’s the ECB’s responsibility,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by ‘India Today’, after there were predictions of the match being washed out in Manchester.

“I also believe the ICC needs to tell the ECB now the game hasn’t taken place because of negligence from your part. So you will not get that guaranteed USD 750,000. ECB gets USD 750,000 irrespective of whether a ball is bowled or not. That should not be the case. If the game doesn’t start tomorrow because of this, I don’t think the ICC should be giving ECB money.”

“I hope people who have been trying to talk things about India and not giving India their share of the money, now look at this and put their foot down and show by example that what is good for one, should be good for everybody,” Gavaskar added.

While Gavaskar was left fuming by the inability of ECB, another former India captain, Sourav Ganguly had thoughts on how to prevent a washout in the ongoing World Cup.

“The covers that are used in India, at the Eden Gardens are from England and using them here (in England) would have meant spending half the cost and it is also tax-free, so they should have used those here anyway. In India, we use these covers for all matches, so that when the rain stops the match can resume within 10 minutes. They are very light covers, it’s not difficult to lift it, You don’t need too much manpower. The blue covers that were used earlier in India used to take more than 10 times the time and people in comparison to now,” said Ganguly.

The 69-year-old Gavaskar questioned why England didn’t have those extra covers on the ground, considering the rain predictions.

“Terrible (ground not covered on Saturday). Unacceptable. This is a big tournament. You know the conditions in England and not to have that (extra covers) is absolutely unacceptable in my view,” he said.

“In a country like the West Indies, or in some parts of India where it hardly rains, you can understand grounds not being fully covered. However, Kolkata has got it done. Sri Lanka has it, has covers all over the ground.”

“Why can’t England? England often tells other countries what they should be doing in cricket. England should be the one that should have it because it rains and rains regularly. You can’t have a situation where thousands of people come from different parts of the world and sit here and the game does not start,” Gavaskar said.

Meanwhile former India off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh had bad news about the India vs Pakistan clash, even if it does not rain on Sunday. Although the entire-pitch at Old Trafford is covered, the nature of the surface might prove to be a major deterrant.

“Rather than being soil-based, the Old Trafford ground has a sandy surface, or rather is sand-based. Even if the water percolates down, the wet nature of the soil would take a significant amount of time to dry up, making it really difficult to start the match on time”, said the 39-year-old.

“Thus, if it continues to rain throughout night-time, chances of even the commencement of the match would be really bleak,” said Harbhajan.

India would be locking horns with Pakistan for the seventh time in a World Cup, winning all of the previous six matches, on Sunday at Manchester, England. Although, the weather predictions before the match signal towards a record-fifth abandoned game in a World Cup.