Streaker with acrobatic skills interrupts England vs New Zealand World Cup match

New Zealand batsmen Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner and the England fielders looked on with bemusement as a streaker 'entertained' the crowd with his antics.

A pitch invader is apprehended by security staff during the match (Reuters Photo)

As England took on New Zealand in their World Cup match at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, play was held up for around five minutes because of a pitch invader who ran onto the field and ‘entertained’ the crowd with his antics.

The incident happened in the 34th over. The streaker took the opportunity of a break in play because of a boundary to enter the ground and run amok for a while.

He displayed a somersault, ran around the ground a little, and then – possibly disappointed with the lack of intent being shown by New Zealand in their chase of England’s total – forced the security staff to chase him around the ground.

New Zealand batsmen Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner and the England fielders looked on at the streaker’s antics with some bemusement.

The security managed to catch the man and put some clothes over him at the end.

