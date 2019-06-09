Stats: Shikhar Dhawan becomes first Indian to hit four ODI centuries in England

Shikhar Dhawan found his lost form at the right time as he scored his 17th ODI century during the World Cup match against Australia at The Oval on Sunday. After getting out for single digits in the two warm-up games and India’s World Cup opener against South Africa, the left-handed opener scored 117 runs from 109 deliveries demolishing the Australian attack. He got out trying to hit a maximum off Mitchell Starc in the 37th over.

Here are some of the feats the 33-year-old achieved with his 117-run knock at the Kennington Oval, London:

# This was Dhawan’s third ODI century at the Oval in five matches. It was also his fourth 50-plus score at the venue.

# Dhawan scored his sixth century in ICC ODI tournaments (World Cup and Champions Trophy) equalling Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara’s tally. Only Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly have scored more centuries (7) in the two tournaments combined.

# With Dhawan’s 17th ODI century, India surpassed Australia to register the most number of centuries in World Cup history. India have 27 centuries in World Cup followed by Australia (26), Sri Lanka (23), West Indies (17) and New Zealand (15)

# Dhawan became the first Indian to score four ODI centuries on English soil.

# Dhawan became the fastest to reach 1,000 ODI runs in England. He took 19 innings to reach the feat.

# Dhawan is the second visiting batsman to score four ODI centuries in England.

# Dhawan’s 117 is the third-highest World Cup score by a batsman against Australia

# Dhawan became the second opener to score a century in the ongoing World Cup after England’s Jason Roy.

The Delhi Capitals’ opener got lauded by current and former cricketers:

Gabbar roaring, superb knock from @SDhawan25, big knock at the right time! #CWC19 #INDvAUS — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) 9 June 2019

The man @SDhawan25 sure does own the @ICC events. now it’s over to @imVkohli to do what he does best. #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 9 June 2019

Dhawan and Rohit Sharma shared a 127-run opening partnership. This is their 16th 100-run partnership. Only Saurav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar have more 100-run partnerships (26) in ODIs than the dynamic duo.