Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka warned for snubbing media commitmentshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/sri-lanka-warned-snubbing-media-5785439/

World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka warned for snubbing media commitments

Sri Lanka did not send a representative to the post-match press conference after their defeat to Australia on Saturday in a breach of protocol, an official of the governing International Cricket Council said.

Sri Lanka had not sent any representative for post-match media commitments after their defeat to Australia on Saturday (File Photo)

Sri Lanka have been warned against a repeat of their no-show in the customary post-match news conference following their World Cup loss to Australia, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Monday.

The 1996 champions did not send a representative after their defeat on Saturday in a breach of protocol, an official of the governing International Cricket Council told Reuters.

The governing body lodged a complaint with SLC, which has instructed the team to comply with their media obligations.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that, contrary to various media reports, there won’t be any sanctions imposed on the Sri Lanka team by the ICC…” SLC said in a statement.

Advertising

“Sri Lanka Cricket discussed Saturday’s incident with the ICC and assured that a similar situation will not occur going forward in the tournament.

“The SLC also advised the team management to comply with the obligations…” it added.

Sri Lanka, who have won one of their five matches and are fifth in the standings, last week complained to organisers about having to play on bowler-friendly pitches and were also unhappy with the quality of their accommodation.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Sri Lanka’s next match is against hosts England at Headingley on Friday.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Afghanistan undaunted by injury-hit England
2 World Cup 2019: Shakib al Hasan becomes highest scorer of tournament
3 World Cup 2019: Bangladesh pull off heist against West Indies, revive semi hopes