Sri Lanka vs West Indies Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Both sides play for pride

World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs West Indies (SL vs WI) Predicted Playing 11, Players List LIVE Updates: England’s victory on Sunday against giants India saw more than one consequence – the hosts are at a better position to qualify for the semifinals and Sri Lanka’s campaign comes to an end at ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019. Sri Lanka take on West Indies at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Monday as both sides play for pride. Other than the win over England, Dimuth Karunaratne’s side hasn’t shown extraordinary performance in the tournament, with two of their matches against big sides getting washed out. They sit at the seventh spot with just six points.

Meanwhile, Jason Holder-led side will look to finish on a high after being knocked out of the tournament. West Indies came into the tournament, tipped as a potential surprise package, especially after scoring 421 in a warm-up victory over New Zealand. They also started their World Cup campaign with a bang, demolishing Pakistan by seven wickets. But since then, things have gone from bad to worse for the Caribbeans. They have suffered five defeats. Though they have been impressive in parts, the side has failed to hold on to their nerves in tight games and ended up enduring heartbreaking losses.