West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch WI vs SL

West Indies vs Sri Lanka, WI vs SL Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After England defeated India by 31 runs on Sunday at Birmingham, Sri Lanka were knocked out of the tournament as their World Cup semi-final hopes drowned with the hosts winning.

Advertising

With West Indies already knocked out of the World Cup after losing to India on Thursday, this clash between two former World Cup champions holds no stakes. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side will go head to head with the Jason Holder-led side on Monday to play for their pride, and to finish the campaign on a high.

This would provide both the teams with opportunities to rectify their mistakes in the tournament, especially Sri Lanka’s poor showing with the bat and over-reliance on the 35-year-old vetern pacer, Lasith Malinga. On the other hand, West Indies would look to build better team chemistry by aiming for a win with a good batting performance from the likes of Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer. The Carribeans would want to disprove the critics that they had welcomed after getting bundled for just 143 against India.

When will Sri Lanka vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Advertising

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Where will Sri Lanka vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Chester-le-Street, Durham.

What time does Sri Lanka vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash begin?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.