Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: West Indies win toss, elect to field first

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, SL vs WI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Sri Lanka and West Indies meet in a Cricket World Cup group game on Monday that will have no bearing on the playoffs but has plenty of pride at stake for each team. Sri Lanka was still in semifinal contention until Sunday evening, when England’s victory over previously unbeaten India ended the chances of Dimuth Karunaratne’s squad making it to the last four. It was a payback of sorts from the tournament hosts, after Sri Lanka’s upset win over England at Leeds had opened up the competition.

The West Indies slipped out of contention last week following a fourth consecutive defeat, but coach Floyd Reifer said the future starts with the game against Sri Lanka.