Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: West Indies win toss, elect to field first

Sri Lanka vs West Indies (SL vs WI) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: Sri Lanka take on West Indies in a dead rubber on Monday with both sides already out of contention.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, SL vs WI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Sri Lanka and West Indies meet in a Cricket World Cup group game on Monday that will have no bearing on the playoffs but has plenty of pride at stake for each team. Sri Lanka was still in semifinal contention until Sunday evening, when England’s victory over previously unbeaten India ended the chances of Dimuth Karunaratne’s squad making it to the last four. It was a payback of sorts from the tournament hosts, after Sri Lanka’s upset win over England at Leeds had opened up the competition.

The West Indies slipped out of contention last week following a fourth consecutive defeat, but coach Floyd Reifer said the future starts with the game against Sri Lanka.

PLAYING XI

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas 

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga 

TOSS!

West Indies win toss, elect to field first

Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the match between Sri Lanka and West Indies. Both the teams are already out of the semi-final race after an inconsistent campaign but will seek to earn back the lost reputation when they lock horns at the River Ground.  

Teams:

West Indies (From): Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Ashley Nurse, Shannon Gabriel

Sri Lanka (From): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Kasun Rajitha

