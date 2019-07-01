Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Chester-le-Street Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Low chances of rain

Toggle Menu
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (SL vs WI) World Cup 2019, Chester-le-Street Weather Forecast and Pitch Report Today: Sri Lanka take on West Indies as both sides play for pride on Monday.

A view of the World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Friday (AP Photo)

Sri Lanka vs West Indies (SL vs WI) World Cup 2019, Chester-le-Street Weather Forecast and Pitch Report Today: Out of the race for the semifinals, both Sri Lanka and West Indies will aim to give their best shot as they play for pride in their World Cup encounter on Monday. While West Indies had been knocked out earlier, Sri Lanka’s faint chances of a top-four berth were snuffed out with England’s victory over India on Sunday.

Sri Lanka and West Indies occupy seventh and ninth positions on the points table respectively. Both former World Cup champions will look to climb up the ladder in this match.

Weather Report:

Durham is expected to have nice weather on Monday, with extremely low chances of rain. There will be a fresh breeze from the west. Clouds are expected to hover intermittently with sunny intervals.

Pitch Report:

The Riverside Ground produced a sluggish surface in Sri Lanka’s nine-wicket loss to South Africa.

